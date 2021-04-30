Dr. Brian Mercer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mercer, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Mercer, MD
Dr. Brian Mercer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merrick, NY.
Dr. Mercer works at
Dr. Mercer's Office Locations
-
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
-
2
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
-
3
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
-
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1101 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercer?
Dr Mercer was extremely thorough with my appointment, he listened to my compliants and answered all my questions. We came up with a plan that I am confident will help me.
About Dr. Brian Mercer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1649680489
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.