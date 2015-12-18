Dr. Brian Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Moran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Moran, MD
Dr. Brian Moran, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Moran works at
Dr. Moran's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional and a good listener. Tops!
About Dr. Brian Moran, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912132572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
