Overview of Dr. Brian Murray, MD

Dr. Brian Murray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at St Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.