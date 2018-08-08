Dr. Brian Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Perry, MD
Dr. Brian Perry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cass City, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
- 1 4675 Hill St Ste A, Cass City, MI 48726 Directions (989) 453-5226
Scheurer Professional Center135 N Caseville Rd, Pigeon, MI 48755 Directions (989) 453-5226
Covenant Healthcare1447 N Harrison St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-4233
Valley ENT Associates2551 MCLEOD DR S, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 799-8620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry is likable, friendly and great with children. He did ear tubes twice for my daughter. He treated her like she was extremely important and always addressed questions directly to her instead of me, her mom. I loved that he had her trust and respect because of his approach with her. Highly recommend!!!!
About Dr. Brian Perry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
