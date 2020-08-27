Dr. Brian Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Phelps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Phelps, MD
Dr. Brian Phelps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps' Office Locations
Retina Vitreous Center1008 NW 139TH STREET PKWY, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 607-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my vision. Will go no where else. He really cares about his patients. Jimmy Morris
About Dr. Brian Phelps, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1689866576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.