Overview of Dr. Brian Phelps, MD

Dr. Brian Phelps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Phelps works at Retina Vitreous Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.