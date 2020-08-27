See All Ophthalmologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Brian Phelps, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Phelps, MD

Dr. Brian Phelps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Phelps works at Retina Vitreous Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phelps' Office Locations

    Retina Vitreous Center
    1008 NW 139TH STREET PKWY, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 607-6699

Hospital Affiliations
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Aug 27, 2020
    Saved my vision. Will go no where else. He really cares about his patients. Jimmy Morris
    Jimmy Morris — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Phelps, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689866576
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Dr. Brian Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelps works at Retina Vitreous Center in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Phelps’s profile.

    Dr. Phelps has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

