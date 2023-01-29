See All Ophthalmologists in Tarpon Springs, FL
Dr. Brian Phillpotts, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (84)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Phillpotts, MD

Dr. Brian Phillpotts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Phillpotts works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillpotts' Office Locations

    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 258-5811
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill
    187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5685

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Treatment Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Freezing (Cryopexy) Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Very personable and educated me in my condition as well as what to watch for
    Anonymous — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Phillpotts, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649265638
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirmary-Retinal Diseases &amp;amp; Surgery
    • Howard University Hospital-Ophthalmology
    • Hinsdale Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Phillpotts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillpotts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillpotts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillpotts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillpotts has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillpotts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillpotts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillpotts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillpotts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillpotts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

