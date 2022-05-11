Overview

Dr. Brian Pollack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Pollack works at Northeast Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.