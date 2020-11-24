See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Brian Pryor, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brian Pryor, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They completed their fellowship with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Pryor works at Mercy Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    300 Stafford St, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 748-7401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2020
    This is a follow up review as I am still in the process of reconstruction. I feel it is important to acknowledge the ongoing amazing care given by Dr. Pryor and his team. One thing to clarify from my first review in August was the wait time. I think I clicked a wrong button accidentally while scrolling and leaving the review stating things to be improved were long wait times. This is NOT true. I have rarely waited more than 5 minutes. I tried to retract from original review but was unable. This is a 5 star practice all the way! Whatever your reason for finding your way to Dr. Pryor and his team, look no further....You are in good hands!
    Stacey R — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Pryor, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962730820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Neumann University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Pryor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pryor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pryor works at Mercy Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Pryor’s profile.

    Dr. Pryor has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pryor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pryor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pryor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

