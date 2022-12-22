Overview of Dr. Brian Rizzo, DO

Dr. Brian Rizzo, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rizzo works at Banner Hospitalists in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Tonsillitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.