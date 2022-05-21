Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician -really delved into my problem-personable-involved-knowledgeable
About Dr. Brian Schwartz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629131958
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|New York Hospital
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Proteinuria and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
