Overview of Dr. Brian Seaman, DO

Dr. Brian Seaman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Genesis Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Seaman works at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH with other offices in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.