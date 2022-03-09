Overview of Dr. Brian Seifman, MD

Dr. Brian Seifman, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Seifman works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.