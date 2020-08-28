Dr. Brian Sennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sennett, MD
Dr. Brian Sennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Penn Therapy and Fitness Weightman Hall235 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-4400
Penn Radiology University City3737 Market St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Had a labrum repair. Wonderful doctor, did a great job. I can’t thank him enough.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174551642
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Sennett has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
