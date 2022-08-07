Overview of Dr. Brian Snell, MD

Dr. Brian Snell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Snell works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.