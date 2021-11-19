Overview

Dr. Brian So, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. So works at Texarkana Gastroenterology Consultants in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.