Dr. Brian Steckel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Steckel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Steckel works at
Locations
St Peters Health Care Services315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1550
Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steckel is an excellent surgeon. While performing a colonoscopy, he identified a 3 cm growth located by my appendix and, after CT scan and follow-up visit, recommended it’s removal. He and his team performed laparoscopic surgery to remove my appendix and a portion of the adjoining colon (cecum). Dr. Steckel is a very knowledgeable and experienced surgeon, and he took the time to answer all my questions before and after the procedure. He and his team did an excellent job, and my recovery went very smoothly. I was back home in 2 days. I would recommend Dr. Steckel of St. Peter’s Hospital to anyone with similar colorectal healthcare needs. Bonus review… the nursing staff at St. Peter’s Hospital were all super helpful! They work 12 hour shifts and had a positive attitude no matter how difficult the circumstances (or the patient). A truly inspiring group of people.
About Dr. Brian Steckel, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Med Ctr(Tufts Univ)
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
