Overview

Dr. Brian Steckel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Steckel works at St. Peter's Healthcare in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.