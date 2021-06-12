Dr. Tieu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Tieu, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Tieu, MD
Dr. Brian Tieu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Tieu works at
Dr. Tieu's Office Locations
University Physicians764 Lakeland Dr # 2, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring
About Dr. Brian Tieu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tieu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tieu has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Neovascularization and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tieu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tieu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.