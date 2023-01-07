Dr. Brian Tscholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tscholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Tscholl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Tscholl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Dr. Tscholl went above and beyond looking at my prior history and investigating what the real problem was. I have been to several different doctors trying to figure out the problem was, all were dismissive!!! He gave it his all trying to help me and I felt like a VIP every time I walked in, but I’m just a regular dude. This guy rocks!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558560292
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
