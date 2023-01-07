Overview of Dr. Brian Tscholl, MD

Dr. Brian Tscholl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tscholl works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.