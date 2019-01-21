See All General Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Brian Valerian, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Valerian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Valerian works at Amc in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anorectal Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amc
    47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-0940
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Albany Med General Surgery
    50 New Scotland Ave # MC193, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-0940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Anorectal Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Anorectal Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Brian Valerian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891781688
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Florida
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Valerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valerian has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anorectal Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valerian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

