Dr. Brian Wayne, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Wayne, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
Little Rock Dermatology Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 301, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-4161
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wayne was excellent! Very kind and knowledgeable! I will continue to see him!
About Dr. Brian Wayne, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275641169
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayne has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayne, there are benefits to both methods.