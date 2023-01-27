See All Ophthalmologists in Spring Lake, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Wnorowski, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (58)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Wnorowski, MD

Dr. Brian Wnorowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Lake, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Wnorowski works at SightMD NJ Spring Lake Heights in Spring Lake, NJ with other offices in Whiting, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wnorowski's Office Locations

    SightMD NJ Spring Lake Heights
    2018 State Route 71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 359-8380
    SightMD NJ Whiting
    550 Route 530 Ste 19, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 350-3344
    SightMD NJ Toms River 530 Lakehurst Road
    530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 206, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-4733
    SightMD NJ Brick Brick Boulevard
    445 Brick Blvd Ste 106, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 920-3737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Professional
    Clara S. — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Wnorowski, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780669101
    Education & Certifications

    • University VA MC
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Wnorowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wnorowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wnorowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wnorowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wnorowski has seen patients for Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wnorowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Wnorowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wnorowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wnorowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wnorowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

