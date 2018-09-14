Overview

Dr. Brian Wolfman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Wolfman works at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.