Dr. Brian Wolfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Wolfman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfman works at
Locations
Coastal Gastroenterology Associates P.A.525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 300, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (609) 597-3416
Toms River Perioperative Associates LLC1364 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfman is great! Never a long wait time. He always takes the time to listen and infuses humor which definitely puts me at ease! Always thorough and very informative, he explains everything to help me understand what's going on.
About Dr. Brian Wolfman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- St Georges U
- Ohio University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfman.
