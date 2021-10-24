Dr. Brian Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Wong, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
About Dr. Brian Wong, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770718959
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- St Vincents Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Syncope and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
