Dr. Brian Zebrowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Zebrowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Zebrowski works at
Locations
Dr. Brian K Zebrowski, MD FACS18944 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 102, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 608-4591
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had to wait for a while in the lobby but the experience once I got in was very good and very professional
About Dr. Brian Zebrowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med|Yale University
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
