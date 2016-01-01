Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD
Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Frawley works at
Dr. Frawley's Office Locations
Albany Med Pediatric Neurology47 New Scotland Ave Bldg A, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5226
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
