Overview of Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD

Dr. Bridget Frawley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Frawley works at Albany Medical Center Neurology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.