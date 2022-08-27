Dr. Bridget Hathaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hathaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bridget Hathaway, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Monroeville Office125 Daugherty Dr Ste 400, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 374-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Bridget Hathaway, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1497877179
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hathaway accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hathaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hathaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.