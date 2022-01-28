Dr. Brijmohan Sarabu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarabu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijmohan Sarabu, MD
Dr. Brijmohan Sarabu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute Inc14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2201, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 880-9696
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Been seeing Dr Sarabu for about 12 years. He is detailed, personable, SMART and compassionate. Highly Recommend!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Sarabu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarabu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarabu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarabu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarabu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarabu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarabu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarabu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.