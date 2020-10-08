Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM
Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH.
Dr. Bolton's Office Locations
Sheffield Foot and Ankle5321 Meadow Lane Ct Ste 22, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-8444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sheffield Foot and Ankle36591 Center Ridge Rd Ste 102, North Ridgeville, OH 44039 Directions (440) 934-8444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Bolton was very professional and friendly. She had a calm presence that put me at ease while she took care of my plantars wart. The wait in the waiting room was short, the office was clean, and the staff was very nice.
About Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Bolton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
