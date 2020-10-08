See All Podiatrists in Sheffield Village, OH
Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM

Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. 

Dr. Bolton works at Advanced Foot-Care and Laser Center in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in North Ridgeville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bolton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sheffield Foot and Ankle
    5321 Meadow Lane Ct Ste 22, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 934-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sheffield Foot and Ankle
    36591 Center Ridge Rd Ste 102, North Ridgeville, OH 44039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 934-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Brittney Bolton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235669060
