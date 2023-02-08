Overview of Dr. Britton Plemmons, DPM

Dr. Britton Plemmons, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Plemmons works at Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.