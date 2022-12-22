Overview of Dr. Brock Hansen, MD

Dr. Brock Hansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.