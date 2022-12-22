Dr. Brock Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Hansen, MD
Overview of Dr. Brock Hansen, MD
Dr. Brock Hansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Hansen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5954
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
Dr. Hansen performed my cataract surgery on both eyes. He used toric lenses to correct my astigmatism as well. He was kind and caring and willing to take the time to answer my questions throughout the process. Thanks to him, I no longer need full time glasses for the first time since I was 8 years old - I am now 69. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Brock Hansen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1992123376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.