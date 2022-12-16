Dr. Brock Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brock Harper, MD
Dr. Brock Harper, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Harper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Bend2400 Cedar Bend Dr Fl 3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4018
-
2
ADC North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4018
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
I have been seeing him for years and he is always kind and supportive. He looks for the least invasive/expensive ways to handle things and is very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Brock Harper, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700968005
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.