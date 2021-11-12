Overview of Dr. Brodi Smith, DO

Dr. Brodi Smith, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.