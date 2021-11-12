Dr. Brodi Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brodi Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Brodi Smith, DO
Dr. Brodi Smith, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists2805 VALENCIA DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brodi Smith has been the surgeon for my husband's recent unexpected surgeries. Dr. Smith has been respectful, transparent, and available for all of our questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Smith.
About Dr. Brodi Smith, DO
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1447690904
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
