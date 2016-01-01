Dr. Brooke Brander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Brander, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brooke Brander, DO
Dr. Brooke Brander, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brander works at
Dr. Brander's Office Locations
-
1
Highlands Pharmacy3232 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 587-1700
-
2
Highlands Oncology Group Dba Highlands Pharmacy808 S 52ND ST, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 936-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brander?
About Dr. Brooke Brander, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1083838239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brander accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brander works at
Dr. Brander has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.