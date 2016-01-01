Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidgey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD
Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Pain Management
Dr. Chidgey works at
Dr. Chidgey's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Village Pediatric Dentistry410 Market St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Directions (919) 636-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chidgey?
About Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1346446754
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Pain Management
- UNC Hospitals
- UNC Hospitals, Anesthesiology, NC, USA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chidgey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chidgey accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chidgey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chidgey works at
Dr. Chidgey has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chidgey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chidgey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chidgey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chidgey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chidgey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.