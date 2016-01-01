Overview of Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD

Dr. Brooke Chidgey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Pain Management



Dr. Chidgey works at Southern Village Pediatric Dentistry in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.