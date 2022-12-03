Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geddie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO
Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM), Medical education.
Dr. Geddie works at
Dr. Geddie's Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Ophthalmology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 5101, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geddie?
Very knowledgeable and detailed
About Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285840132
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center (GME), Fellowship
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM), Medical education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geddie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geddie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geddie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geddie works at
Dr. Geddie has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geddie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Geddie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geddie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geddie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geddie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.