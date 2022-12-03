Overview of Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO

Dr. Brooke Geddie, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM), Medical education.



Dr. Geddie works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Ophthalmology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.