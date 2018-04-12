Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD
Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.
Ohio Reproductive Medicine4830 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste E, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 451-2280
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Brooke Rossi from my OBGYN due to complications getting pregnant. I met with Dr. Rossi in November, 2017 and she took the time with me to go over what problems could be causing my infertility. Blood work was drawn, Dr. Rossi called me personally to discuss the results. Whenever I had an issue w my condition, I would call her office and a nurse would always call me back. I am now 2 months pregnant. Very pleased with this entire office. I highly recommend Dr. Rossi.
About Dr. Brooke Rossi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.