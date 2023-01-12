Overview

Dr. Bruce Akuna, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.



Dr. Akuna works at Office in Joplin, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.