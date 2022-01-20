Overview of Dr. Bruce Appelbaum, MD

Dr. Bruce Appelbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.



Dr. Appelbaum works at Bruce D Appelbaum MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Group Psychotherapy and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.