Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD
Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Beavers' Office Locations
Lakewood Eye Associates8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beavers is a caring physician who diagnosed my problem quickly, explained what was happening, what needed to be done and offered me options on which device I wanted to use. As he said, he is conservative when it comes to treatment, which is something I really appreciate. Everyone in his office treated me with respect, courtesy and kindness.
About Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Yale University
Dr. Beavers speaks Spanish.
