Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (33)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD

Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Beavers works at Bruce R Beavers MD in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beavers' Office Locations

    Lakewood Eye Associates
    8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Beavers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215914817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beavers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beavers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beavers works at Bruce R Beavers MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Beavers’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Beavers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beavers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beavers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beavers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

