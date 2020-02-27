Overview of Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD

Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Baylor University Med Center



Dr. Hirschfeld works at General Vascular Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.