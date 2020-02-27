Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD
Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Baylor University Med Center
Dr. Hirschfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hirschfeld's Office Locations
-
1
General Vascular Specialists7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 403-6230
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirschfeld?
7 years ago, Dr. Hirschfeld assisted Dr, Jason Garber in my back surgery. He was excellent in his pre-op, operation, and follow-up. After 7 years, I continue to have no pain. I travel and play golf and at 76, I think that is a pretty good life. I will always be grateful.
About Dr. Bruce Hirschfeld, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1770670226
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschfeld works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.