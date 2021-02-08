Overview

Dr. Bruce Kerner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kerner works at OhioHeatlh Colon and Rectal Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.