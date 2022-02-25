Dr. Bruce Kole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Kole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Kole, MD
Dr. Bruce Kole, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Kole works at
Dr. Kole's Office Locations
-
1
Southfield Gastroenterology Associates PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 402, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kole?
Dr. Kole takes time with each patient and was very concerned about my situation. I got good care here.
About Dr. Bruce Kole, MD
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1437195013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kole works at
Dr. Kole has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.