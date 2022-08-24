Dr. Bruce Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Locations
Loyola OakBrook Terrace Medical Center1 S Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 953-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis is very knowledgable, decisive and has a terrific bedside manner. Have all the trust in the world in him.
About Dr. Bruce Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Med Ctr
- Rush-Presby St Lukes, Chica
- Rush Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
