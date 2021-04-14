Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Wilson Ko MD Facs PC128 Mott St Ste 408, New York, NY 10013 Directions (718) 358-5900
Bruce K. Moskowitz MD PC310 E 14th St Ste 401, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4586
Grigoriy Mashkevich MD PC925 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 737-8700
Gennady Ukrainsky MD PC10812 72nd Ave Ste 3FL, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-9300
In August of 2020 I had mose surgery to remove a melanoma at my temple. The wound was the size of a half dollar coin that touched the side of my eye. I was referred to Dr. Moskowitz for reconstructive surgery and I am so grateful I was. His skill and precision have made my eye look absolutely normal. I would highly recommend him for his knowledge and expertise. He is a skilled surgeon. I am forever grateful.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982644910
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moskowitz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.