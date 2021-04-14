Overview of Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Moskowitz works at Wilson Ko MD Facs PC in New York, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.