Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (21)
Map Pin Small Smithtown, NY
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD

Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Rosen works at North Shore Psychiatric Cnsltnt in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Psychiatric
    222 E Main St Ste 210, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-6868

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 12, 2019
dr rosen has been treating me for years the best at what he does go dodgers
norman kaminowitz — Nov 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD
About Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD

Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
52 years of experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1649343245
  • 1649343245
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education
Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosen works at North Shore Psychiatric Cnsltnt in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

