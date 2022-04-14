See All Neurologists in Doral, FL
Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD

Neurology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD

Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rubin works at Design Neuroscience Center in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Design Neuroscience Center
    8875 NW 23rd St, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 653-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr Rubin is one of the most highly knowledgeable neurologists and has managed to keep my daily migraines under control. His assistant, Marisa, is the best! He has good bedside manner and is reachable via email.
    — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588674014
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin works at Design Neuroscience Center in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rubin’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

