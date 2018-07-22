Overview of Dr. Bruce Rutkin, MD

Dr. Bruce Rutkin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rutkin works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.