Dr. Bruce Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Sands, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Sands, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Sands works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sands?
About Dr. Bruce Sands, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093706665
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Penn
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sands has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sands works at
Dr. Sands has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.