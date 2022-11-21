Overview of Dr. Bruce Solitar, MD

Dr. Bruce Solitar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Solitar works at Brian D Golden MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.