Dr. Bruce Solitar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Solitar, MD
Dr. Bruce Solitar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Solitar's Office Locations
Brian D Golden MD PC333 E 34th St Ste 1C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-7217
L.i.g. Medical PC480 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-9025
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is smart, kind, and caring. I feel fortunate to have had him as my doctor for r so many years.
About Dr. Bruce Solitar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
