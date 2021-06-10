Overview

Dr. Bruce Stein, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Central Florida Cardiology Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.