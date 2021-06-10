Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Stein, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Central Florida Cardiology Group - Orlando1745 N Mills Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-7151
Central Florida Cardiology Grp2441 W State Road 426 Ste 2021, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 365-7268
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stein has been my cardiologist for over 10 years. He cares and listens and is an awesome doctor
About Dr. Bruce Stein, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790779320
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
